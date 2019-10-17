Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Gree-Tour of Guangxi. Astana’s Ballerini tenth, Stage 1

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
17 October 2019, 22:04
Gree-Tour of Guangxi. Astana's Ballerini tenth, Stage 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On the first stage of the 2019 Tour of Guangxi, Astana rider Davide Ballerini took the tenth place behind winner Fernando Gaviria.

After an early break was caught, everything ended up in a bunch sprint in the streets of Beihai with the Colombian rider being the fastest just in front of Pascal Ackermann and Matteo Trentin, the Team’s official website reads.

«Everything went well today, but while I was preparing for the sprint I had to brake, because of an unexpected move from another rider. Because of this, I was not able to deliver my best sprint. Today was a good opportunity to go for a result, but I’m sure there are still more chances for me during this week here in China. We are here with a motivated team and strong riders, as a team we will do everything to go for a good result on a stage and in the GC,» said Davide Ballerini.

Tomorrow the UCI WorldTour race in China will continue with stage 2 from Beihai to Qinzhou, covering 152,3 kilometers over a flat course.

