    Greater part of Kazakhstan to brace for thunderstorms June 25

    25 June 2022, 10:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan are to expect unstable weather conditions due to fronts. The country is to brace for rains with thunderstorms, as well as heavy rains in the north, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    The National Weather Service forecast high wind, thunderstorms, hail, and squalls for the country for June 25.

    Heat wave is to grip the southeast of Aktobe, Karaganda, south of Abai, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, most parts of Akmola, Almaty, Atyrau, Zhetysu, Mangistau, Pavlodar, Turkestan, and Ulytau regions at daytime.

    The west of Zhambyl, south of Ulyrau, and the greater part of Kyzylorda regions are to brace for severe heat wave during the day.

    Heavy rains are in store for the north and northeast of North Kazakhstan region.

    High fire hazard will persist in the west of Abai, Almaty, south, east of Aktobe, west, east of Atyrau, southwest of Utylau, southeast of Zhambyl, Karaganda, most parts of West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and center of Pavlodar regions.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Related news
