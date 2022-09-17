Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
17 September 2022, 16:39

Great Steppe Tour horse racing starts in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM An opening ceremony of the Great Steppe Tour baige-marathon (horse racing) took place today at the capital’s Kazanat race track.

From September 18 to 29, more than 100 riders will have to pass over 1,200 km – from Nur-Sultan to Turkestan.

Those participating in the ceremony were Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov, Minister of Culture and Sport Dauren Abayev, Mayor of Nur-Sultan city Altay Kulginov, Parliament deputies and prominent public figures.

Speaker of the Majilis read out a speech of welcome on behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the event participants.

In his message, the Head of State congratulated the participants on the beginning of the Great Steppe Tour baige-marathon, a large-scale event being held for the first time in Kazakhstan and aimed at popularization of the national sports and traditions,.

«It is widely known that horses were domesticated first on the Kazakh land. This finding led to an unprecedented discovery in the global civilization. Today’s generation is a rightful heir of nomadic culture.

The Kazakhs and the horse are inseparable from each other. Argymak (stallion) is a symbol of our nation. We should modernize national identity, while combining and cultivating the best qualities of the modern world. This is the major goal of the race,» the message reads.

The Head of State named the baige-marathon a unique project which will hugely contribute to the spiritual development and patriotic upbringing of the youth. The President wished success to the participants.

The first republican baige-marathon will cover the territories of six regions – Nur-Sultan city, Akmola, Karaganda, Ulytau, Kyzylorda and Turkistan regions.

The event is held under the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sport, and is organized by The Great Steppe Tour and Altyn Qyran Foundation public funds.

On Sunday, September 18, at 07:00 am Nur-Sultan time, 100 horsemen representing 20 teams, will gather in Karazhar village to leave for the 1,200km marathon.

Two foreign, three Kazakhstani judges, as well as two foreign and two local veterinary doctors were attracted to the event.



