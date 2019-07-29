Great Steppe melodies fascinate Adriatic coast

DUBROVNIK.KAZINFORM - TURKSOY Youth Chamber Choir, which consists of conservatory studentsof Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan, successfullyperformed in the Croatian cities of Dubrovnik and Trogir, Kazinform cites thepress service of the Kazakhstan Embassy in Croatia, BiH, and Montenegro.

The concerts were organized with the support from the Embassy of Kazakhstan in thefurtherance of Rukhani Janghyru National Program to popularize Kazakh cultureabroad.

Therepertoire of the youth choir included choral masterpieces and works bycontemporary composers of Turkic countries. For the first time, they sounded nearthe walls of the main historical sites and traveler attractions in Dubrovnikand Trogir: the Church of St. Vlach (the 18th century) and the City Hall (the15th century).

The young singersdemonstrated all the beauty and diversity of the Turkic peoples’ choral art tothousands of people - residents and guests of Croatia. The performances were welcomedwarmly and given big rounds of applause.

The youthchamber choir was created in 2015 at the initiative of Dusen Kasseinov, SecretaryGeneral of TURKSOY, Honored Art Worker of the Republic of Kazakhstan, tofamiliarize a wide international audience with the Turkic music and the choralart of the Turkic countries.



