Great Steppe melodies fascinate Adriatic coast

Almas Zheksenbekov
29 July 2019, 10:59
DUBROVNIK. KAZINFORM - TURKSOY Youth Chamber Choir, which consists of conservatory students of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan, successfully performed in the Croatian cities of Dubrovnik and Trogir, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Embassy in Croatia, BiH, and Montenegro.

The concerts were organized with the support from the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the furtherance of Rukhani Janghyru National Program to popularize Kazakh culture abroad.

The repertoire of the youth choir included choral masterpieces and works by contemporary composers of Turkic countries. For the first time, they sounded near the walls of the main historical sites and traveler attractions in Dubrovnik and Trogir: the Church of St. Vlach (the 18th century) and the City Hall (the 15th century).

The young singers demonstrated all the beauty and diversity of the Turkic peoples’ choral art to thousands of people - residents and guests of Croatia. The performances were welcomed warmly and given big rounds of applause.

The youth chamber choir was created in 2015 at the initiative of Dusen Kasseinov, Secretary General of TURKSOY, Honored Art Worker of the Republic of Kazakhstan, to familiarize a wide international audience with the Turkic music and the choral art of the Turkic countries.

Culture  
