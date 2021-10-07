Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Great emphasis is placed on rural healthcare development – Kazakh Health Minister

    7 October 2021, 19:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi talked about how medical care will be developed in rural areas of Kazakhstan at the meeting of the Commission for Human Rights under the Kazakh President, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Pointing out that great emphasis is placed on the development of rural healthcare, the Kazakh health minister said that it is of great importance that health assistance is provided in each settlement and to each citizen.

    «Transport medicine is being developed with 149 mobile medical buses so-called «clinics on the wheels» reaching each corner of the country. They are outfitted with all medical equipment necessary for diagnostics, freezers, ECG machines, and X-ray devices. They also provide services in rural areas, mostly in areas where there are no medical facilities, such as delivering pharmaceuticals, conducting check-ups,» said Tsoi at the meeting of the Commission for Human Rights under the Kazakh President taking place in Nur-Sultan.

    He went on to say that all main villages should be fully provided with primary health care facilities.

    «There are settlements in each region where medical care is not provided with residents leaving for district centers,» said the Kazakh health minister, assuring that all main villages will have medical facilities in the next five years.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Kazakh Health Minister, Power International Holding Chairman agree to build medical hub in Astana
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events