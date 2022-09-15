Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Great attention attached to promotion of peace – Kazakh President

    15 September 2022, 18:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that promising proposals were made at the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Today as never before it is very important to use properly the peacekeeping capacity of religion so as to bring together efforts of spiritual leaders in the search for lasting stability,» said Kazakh President Tokayev.

    He went on to say that all religions are based on humanitarian ideals, recognition of the importance of rule of law, value of human life, and quest for peace and creation.

    These fundamental principles should be reflected not only in the spiritual sphere but also in the social and economic development of countries as well as the global policy, the Kazakh Head of State added.

    The VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions with the participation of Pope Francis took place in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Religion Kazakhstan Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State presents state awards and prizes ahead of Republic Day
    Head of State familiarizes with G4 City project in Konaev
    Konaev will see rapid development – Tokayev
    Tokayev calls Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow’s visit to Kazakhstan historic
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
    5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad