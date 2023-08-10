Grave of Abai’s teacher discovered in Semey

SEMEY. KAZINFORM – A grave of Abai’s teacher Riza-at-din ibn Walid has been discovered at an ancient Muslim cemetery in Semey, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Muslim cemetery were the teacher was laid to rest is located on the right bank of the Irtys River next to Vostochnyi settlement. It spans a territory of 170,000 square meters.

Riza-at-din ibn Walid passed away in 1876. He had a lot of students and Abai was one of them.

Riza-at-din ibn Walid’s madrassah (Quran school) was one of the most advanced religious schools of that period in the country and one of the biggest in town.

On the eve of Abai’s 150th anniversary the madrassah was moved to the intersection of Dulatov and Mukhamedkhanov streets. In 2000 the building was completely overhauled.