Gratitude Day symbolizes policy of peace and accord in Kazakhstan – Tuimebayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A roundtable organized by the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan and dated to the Gratitude Day took place at the Palace of Friendship in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Assembly.

Attending the event were Deputy Chairman of the People’s Assembly Zhanseit Tuimebayev, deputy mayor of Nur-Sultan Bakhtiyar Maken, public figures, diplomats, reps of governmental bodies, scientists, youth and many more.

During the roundtable its participants discussed the consolidating role the Gratitude Day instituted by First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. They also touched upon the 25th anniversary of the Assembly which, according to the participants, reflects independence, people’s unity, solidarity and mutual support.

«The Gratitude Day is the symbol of the policy of peace and accord carried out in Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan has established a unique model of people’s accord and unity. It is quite symbolic that the 1st of March coincides with the day of establishment of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan which marks its 25th anniversary this year,» Zhanseit Tuimebayev stressed.

According to him, currently people of different nationalities work for the benefit of Kazakhstan, strengthen peace and accord in our mutual home and build indestructible bridges of friendship.

The Gratitude Day is a holiday that strengthens unity based on common history. Kazakhstan has been celebrating this holiday since 2016.