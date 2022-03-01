Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Gratitude Day: Flowers laid to ‘Qazaq eline myn algys’ monument in Nur-Sultan

Kudrenok Tatyana
1 March 2022, 18:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A flower-laying ceremony to the monument ‘Qazaq eline myn algys!’ in honor of the Gratitude Day has been held in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Attending the ceremony were Minister of Information and Social Development Askar Umarov, MPs, members of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan as well as city residents.

In his speech at the event Minister Umarov thanked every citizen of the country for their contribution to the country’s development. He also talked about the importance of gratitude in the Kazakh community and expressed gratitude to journalists, staff of ethno-cultural center and everyone who works for the cause of peace and friendship.

