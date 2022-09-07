Grassland fires reported in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Fire risk remains high in Karaganda region due to hot weather and strong gusts of wind. According to the regional emergencies department, 17 wildfires were registered in the region on September 6, nine of which had already been extinguished, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Grassland fires were reported in Mynbayev rural area (300 hectares) and Narataldy rural area (1,000 hectares) of Shet district.

Forest fires were registered in Umutker rural area of Bukhar Zhyrau district (10 hectares).

Besides, dry grass fires were reported in Nura, Karkaraly and Shet districts.

362 people and 83 units of special vehicles are involved in fire extinguishing operations. Local residents are called to strictly adhere to fire safety rules.