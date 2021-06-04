Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Granular sulpher producing plant launched at Tengiz

Adlet Seilkhanov
4 June 2021, 17:16
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – A plant producing granular sulpher has been launched at Tengiz in Atyrau region today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

All liquid sulpher produced at the premises is to be treated at the plant to increase environmental security and reduce occupational risks.

With a monthly capacity of 40,000 tons of sulpher the plant can keep production at the level needed in case other installations are not operational.

The plant hires over 60 local residents, the regional communications service said.

Atyrau region exports sulpher to African, Europen markets as well as China, and other countries.

