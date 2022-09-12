12 September 2022, 14:14

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar to attend Religious Leaders' Congress in Kazakhstan

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders will lead a high-level delegation to the capital of Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan to attend the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions which will take place on 14 and 15 September 2022 under the theme, ‘The role of leaders of world and traditional religions in the spiritual and social development of mankind in the post-pandemic period,» WAM reports.

The Grand Imam’s visit comes after an official invitation from the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to attend and participate in the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and deliver a speech in its opening ceremony. The Grand Imam will also meet various senior public and religious officials in the central Asian nation during his visit.

Along with meeting the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Presidential Palace in Nur-Sultan, the Grand Imam will also meet His Holiness Pope Francis, Pontiff of the Catholic Church who is also set to participate in the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

The Grand Imam is also scheduled to visit a number of major landmarks in Kazakhstan including the Hazrat Sultan Mosque, the largest mosque in Central Asia. His Eminence will lead Dhuhur prayers at the mosque with other Islamic delegations in attendance.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam is set to participate in the 20th meeting of the general secretariat of the congress, which will take place on Tuesday 13 September. Judge Abdelsalam is set to deliver a speech at the meeting to encourage the promotion of coexistence and human fraternity among followers of different religions.

Photo: wam.ae