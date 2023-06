NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team will take part in the Italian one day race Gran Piemonte, which is to be held on October 10th.

Team's roster: Davide Ballerini, Zhandos Bizhigitov, Manuele Boaro, Gorka Izagirre, Davide Villella, Jonas Gregaard Wilsly and Andrey Zeits, the Team’s official website reads.

Sports director in race: Stefano Zanini.

Race information: http://www.ilgranpiemonte.it