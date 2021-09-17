Grammy winner DJ Imanbek scoops GQ Award in Russia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani DJ and Grammy winner Imanbek Zeikenov scored another prestigious award, this time in Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The self-taught DJ Imanbek was named «The Discovery of the Year» at GQ Men of the Year Awards 2021. GQ Magazine believes that this is only the beginning for young and talented DJ from Kazakhstan whose remix of SAINt JHN’s Roses broke the Internet topping charts all over the world.

Actors Fyodor Fedotov and Vladimir Onokhov, musician Soda Luv and director Yevgeniy Sangadzhiyev were nominated for the same award.

Imanbek Zeikenov from a small town of Aksy in northern Kazakhstan made history in early 2021 by becoming the first artists from Kazakhstan to win the Grammy Award for the Best Remixed Recording. Imanbek’s remix of Roses got over 1 billion plays on Spotify and brought his the world’s most prestigious music award.



