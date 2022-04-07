Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Entertainment

    Grammy winner DJ Imanbek announces much-awaited world tour

    7 April 2022, 11:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani DJ and Grammy winner Imanbek Zeikenov has officially announced his RAHMET WORLD TOUR, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Imanbek took to his official Instagram account to share the news with his followers urging them to check the dates of the upcoming tour.

    The first-ever Grammy winner from Kazakhstan will tour the cities in Europe and the U.S. His world tour is set to kick off on 6 April and run through 25 September 2022. The map of the world tour includes stops in New York, Brazil, Norway, Italy, Hungary, and Germany.

    It bears to remind that Imanbek scooped Grammy Award in the Best Remixed recording category for his remix of SAINt JHN’s Roses in 2021.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Entertainment Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued