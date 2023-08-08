Grain harvesting begins in Aktobe region

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Farmers in some districts of Aktobe region has begun the grain harvest, Kazinform correspondent reports.



Yeraly Tugzhanov, governor of Aktobe region, got familiarized with the grain harvesting in Khromtau district of the region.

«The total area under cultivation in Khromtau district exceeded 111.9 thou ha this year, of which over 50 thou ha are planted with grain,» said Nurkhan Tleumuratov, the district’s governor. «According to the preliminary forecast, the average yield is estimated at 17 centers per hectare.»

The district’s farmers plan to complete the grain harvest by September.

This year, Aktobe region has the total area under agricultural crops of 733.5 thou ha, with up to 436 thou ha sown with grain. The region has the grain storage capacity of over 780 thousand tons.