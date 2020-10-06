Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Grain harvest reaches 20.1mln tons in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
6 October 2020, 09:34
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The collection of grains and pulses on 99.5% of the total harvested area has been completed in Kazakhstan, Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarov told a government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The total harvested area stands at 15.8 million hectares in Kazakhstan this year.

According to the agriculture minister, the harvest work has been completed a month earlier than in last year as grains and pulses on 99.5% of the total harvested area have already been collected.

He went on to say that the harvest of oil-bearing crops was still ongoing.

The minister also said that the total of 20.1 million tons of grain, with the average yield of 1.28 t/he, has been harvested, enabling the country to ensure the domestic needs as well as to export 7-8mln tons of grain.

According to the minister, the grain growers took advantage of the good weather conditions and their technical preparation.


Kazakhstan   Ministry of Agriculture  
