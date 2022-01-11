Go to the main site
    Gradual withdrawal of collective peacekeeping troops of CSTO to begin in next 2 days – Tokayev

    11 January 2022, 11:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The critical phase of the counter-terror operation has passed, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated at the plenary meeting of the Majilis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «In general, the critical phase of the counter-terror operation has passed; the situation in all regions has stabilized. In this regard, I announce that the main mission of the peacekeeping troops of the CSTO has been completed successfully. A gradual withdrawal of the CSTO’s collective peacekeeping troops will begin in the next two days,» said Tokayev.

    The Head of State cleared the withdrawal process will take at least 10 days.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    CSTO President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
