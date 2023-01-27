Go to the main site
    Gozal Ainitdinova, Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan reach women’s doubles tournament semis in India

    27 January 2023, 18:39

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Gozal Ainitdinova and Zhibek Kulambayeva advanced to the semifinal of the 2023 ITF India 02A Women’s Doubles, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Kazakhstani Gozal Ainitdinova and Zhibek Kulambayeva were victorious over Uzbek Nigina Abduraimova and Taiwanese En Shuo Liang in the doubles semifinal of the ITF India 02A tournament.

    The Kazakh duo was down 6-2 in the first set, but went up 2-1 in the second winning the match after one of their opponents bowed out due to an injury.

    Ainitdinova and Kulambayeva are to take on the tournament’s second seeded players Russia Ekaterina Yashina and Indian Rutuja Bhosale in the semifinal.


    Photo: ktf.kz

