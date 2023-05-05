Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Govt to create 14,000 more student beds amid rent crisis in Italy

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
5 May 2023, 21:25
Govt to create 14,000 more student beds amid rent crisis in Italy Photo: ansa.it

ROME. KAZINFORM The government is to create some 14,000 more beds for students in the coming years amid a rent crisis highlighted by a Milan student who is camping out outside her university to protest the prohibitive cost of renting flats or rooms in the northern city, the university ministry said Thursday.

The ministry said the government would spend a total of 567 million euros to create the new flats and rooms because «the government considers the right to study a priority», ANSA reports.

A Milan university head has backed a student fighting against high rents in the northern city who has been camping out outside the Politecnico for days to highlight the plight of those who can't afford to rent accommodation there.

On Thursday morning the Rector of the Milan Polytechnic, Donatella Sciuto, met Ilaria Lamera, a 20-year-old student who has camped out in a tent to protest against the high cost of rent in Milan.

«Yesterday I was in Rome and this morning I went to talk to her.

I told her that we support her in this battle that we are also fighting as much as possible,' the rector told ANSA.

«As rectors it is something we have been denouncing for a long time. I also told the mayor: Milan is a city for the elderly and wealthy and we need housing not only for students, but also for those who graduate and whose salary does not pay the rent».

Lamera said she had spoken to centre-left opposition Democratic Party (PD) leader Elly Schlein on the phone, who had pledged»full support«for her battle.The student is renting a 700 euro a month small flat near the Politecnico but has temporarily left it for her tent to highlight her campaign to bring rents down.

Official figures say one-room flats in the Italian business capital are rented out for as much as 600 euros, compared to 275 in another university city, Perugia in Umbria.


