Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 September 2022, 14:11
Governors report on fire suppression efforts in regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Governors of the city of Almaty as well as East Kazakhstan, Akmola and Karaganda regions to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the progress of suppression of wildfires in the regions, the Akorda press service reports.

The Governors reported on the battle against fire sources, and plans for countering wildfires in the new future.

Besides, they reported on measures to restore damage suffered and provide necessary assistance to those affected by wildfires, on the socioeconomic situation in the regions.

The Head of State assigned the PM to provide regional emergency situations units with special equipment and other necessary means.


