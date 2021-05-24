Governor Saparbayev reports on Zhambyl region development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Zhambyl region Governor Berdibek Saparbayev, the Akorda press service reports.

The Governor reported on the region’s development for the past 4 months and fulfillment of the President’s tasks. Great attention was paid to Kordai district situation.

Saparbayev noted that in January-April the region's industrial production hit 107.1% as compared to the same period of 2020, agricultural output achieved 103.2%, construction made 110.3%, and investments rose to KZT 75.2 bln. Last year the region sowed 768,000 ha, the area under crops grew by 46,000 ha.

He also told about the region’s healthcare situation. It is planned to vaccinate 582,000 people in the region.100, 000 of them were already vaccinated.

Following the meeting the Head of State assigned the Governor to control over the epidemiological situation, attract investments.



