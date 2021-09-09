Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Governor reports to President on mitigation of consequences of blasts in Zhambyl rgn

    9 September 2021, 16:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Zhambyl region Governor Berdibek Saparbayev reported over the phone to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the porogress of mitigation of consequences of the blasts that rocked Baizak district, the Facebook account of the President’s press secretary Berik Uali reads.

    He reported that 122 facilities, including 106 houses, 12 commercial and 4 social facilities were damaged. 12 organizations started repair works. 23 pieces of equipment and 185 workers are working there now.

    He also noted that 62 houses were repaired. It is planned to complete all repair works by November 10. Besides, a new school will be built in Zhibek zholy village. 26 people are being treated as of now, including 15 military, police officers and emergency situations employees.

    Berdybayev also reported on the region’s socioeconomic development.

    He also told about the complete readiness of the vaccine production filling line.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Zhambyl region President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan