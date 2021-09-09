Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Governor reports to President on mitigation of consequences of blasts in Zhambyl rgn

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 September 2021, 16:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Zhambyl region Governor Berdibek Saparbayev reported over the phone to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the porogress of mitigation of consequences of the blasts that rocked Baizak district, the Facebook account of the President’s press secretary Berik Uali reads.

He reported that 122 facilities, including 106 houses, 12 commercial and 4 social facilities were damaged. 12 organizations started repair works. 23 pieces of equipment and 185 workers are working there now.

He also noted that 62 houses were repaired. It is planned to complete all repair works by November 10. Besides, a new school will be built in Zhibek zholy village. 26 people are being treated as of now, including 15 military, police officers and emergency situations employees.

Berdybayev also reported on the region’s socioeconomic development.

He also told about the complete readiness of the vaccine production filling line.


