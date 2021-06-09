Go to the main site
    Governor of Zhambyl region holds meeting with U.S. Consul General in Almaty

    9 June 2021, 09:49

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM – Akim (governor) of Zhambyl region Berdibek Saparbayev and U.S. Consul General in Almaty Eric Meyer discussed cooperation between Kazakhstan and the U.S. at the meeting in Taraz, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the onset of the meeting governor Saparbayev praised the dynamics of the Kazakh-American relations and al-round cooperation. He reminded that the U.S. had supported Kazakhstan since the early days of its independence. As a result, in his words, trade, economic and political relations between the two nations are growing robustly.

    Saparbayev went on to add that Kazakhstan and the U.S. can potentially and more closely cooperate in terms of solving problems in social sphere.

    Eric Meyer, in his turn, expressed confidence that bilateral relations will develop at the same pace in the future.

    The meeting further focused on the discussion of a number of issues of mutual interest.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Zhambyl region Kazakhstan and USA
