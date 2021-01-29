Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Turkestan region

    Governor of Turkestan rgn met with Hungarian Ambassador

    29 January 2021, 15:53

    TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM – Governor of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeev has had a meeting with Hungarian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kazakhstan Mihály Gálosfai and General Consul Ferenc Blaumann to disucss the issues of development of bilateral relations, business ties and cooperation, Kazinform reports.

    The region’s Governor informed the guests of the economic potential of the region and encouraged them to implement joint projects. He proposed to develop ecotourism and attract tour operators to Turkestan.

    Noting that the special attention is placed on the implementation of joint projects with Hungarian companies, Mr Shukeev invited the business community of Hungary to step up its activity in Turkestan region. He added that all conditions, including benefits to participants of the Special Economic Zone «Turkistan», are in place.

    In his speech, the Governor noted that there are 9 industrial zones with engineering and communication infrastructure in the region. Investment projects can be carried out at different sites of the industrial zone with the area of 350 ha in Turkestan city.

    In his turn, Mihály Gálosfai shared his country’s interest in further stregntheing of trade and economic cooperation with Kazakhstan. According to him, the number of Hungarian entrepreneurs willing to develop their business in Turkestan region is increasing. In particular, the Union of Kipchaks of Hungary has special interest in the region.

    The Hungarian Ambassador was also familiarized with the historical legacy of the city as well as the new modern buildings. He expressed confidence in further deepening of bilateral strategic partnership.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events Kazakhstan Turkestan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
    Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico