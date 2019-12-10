Governor of Karaganda region, Gennady Golovkin meet

Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
10 December 2019, 17:19
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Governor of Karaganda region Zhenis Kassymbek has met with world-famous boxer Gennady Golovkin, Kazinform reports.

«Had the honour to meet Gennady Golovkin and congratulate him on his victory in New York. We have discussed development of sport in Karaganda region. Gennady displayed keen interest in sports infrastructure of Maikuduk, the district where he was born. We promised that the next year we will work on repair of Liteisсhik legendary stadium and overhaul of Magnitogorsk street,» the Governor posed in his FB account.

Liteisсhik stadium is located in the 12th micro-district of Maikuduk. In 70-80s it was one of the most popular sports facilities of the city.

