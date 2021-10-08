Governor of Karaganda region discussed economic cooperation with Belarus ambassador

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus Pavel Utyupin paid a visit to Karaganda region. During the meeting with akim (governor) of the region Zhenis Kassymbek the sides discussed the prospects of strengthening of economic cooperation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Karaganda region mainly exports coal, ferrous alloys, oil and petrochemicals to Belarus. The Belarusian companies, in turn, export agricultural products, industrial equipment, and construction materials to Kazakhstani market.

The industrial cooperation is growing robustly. For instance, 21 joint Kazakh-Belarusian ventures function in the region.

At the meeting, Ambassador Utyupin stressed that Belarus is keen to cooperate with Kazakhstani enterprises. «It is necessary for the creation of new workplaces and will also allow to increase local content,» he added.

Zhenis Kassymbek noted that the region is interested in attracting Belarusian companies and is ready to create favorable investment conditions for them. He suggested Belarusian investors to take part in the implementation of agricultural projects and construction of schools as well as to cooperate in IT sphere.