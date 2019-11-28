Go to the main site
    Governor of Akmola region visits ‘Sky Express Elevator KZ’

    28 November 2019, 08:12

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Yermek Marzhikpayev, governor of Akmola region, has visited a plant manufacturing high-speed elevators having no equal in Kazakhstan, the press service of the regional Akimat reports.

    Within the framework of his working visit to Tselinograd district the governor visited major industrial enterprises located in Kosshi rural area – elevators manufacturing plant «Sky Express Elevator KZ» and a concrete products plant «Sapa su».

    According to Nariman Khabib, head of «Sky Express Elevator KZ» LLP, the plant’s capacity is 1000 elevators per a year. The plant manufactures standard, freight, automobile, bed, panoramic elevators, escalators etc. Major construction companies of Nur-Sultan city are the main clients of the enterprise. Khabib noted that the load carrying structure of elevators including high-density metal, flooring, ceiling, walls are made of local materials.

    Visiting «Sapa su» LLP Mr. Marzhikpayev familiarized himself with technological process and product line. The plant produces a wide range of reinforced concrete structures for civil engineering, construction of roads, sewage collection system, water discharge, power supply, telecommunications, sewage treatment and rain water utilization.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Akimat Akmola region
