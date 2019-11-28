Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Akmola region

Governor of Akmola region visits ‘Sky Express Elevator KZ’

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
28 November 2019, 08:12
Governor of Akmola region visits ‘Sky Express Elevator KZ’

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Yermek Marzhikpayev, governor of Akmola region, has visited a plant manufacturing high-speed elevators having no equal in Kazakhstan, the press service of the regional Akimat reports.

Within the framework of his working visit to Tselinograd district the governor visited major industrial enterprises located in Kosshi rural area – elevators manufacturing plant «Sky Express Elevator KZ» and a concrete products plant «Sapa su».

According to Nariman Khabib, head of «Sky Express Elevator KZ» LLP, the plant’s capacity is 1000 elevators per a year. The plant manufactures standard, freight, automobile, bed, panoramic elevators, escalators etc. Major construction companies of Nur-Sultan city are the main clients of the enterprise. Khabib noted that the load carrying structure of elevators including high-density metal, flooring, ceiling, walls are made of local materials.

Visiting «Sapa su» LLP Mr. Marzhikpayev familiarized himself with technological process and product line. The plant produces a wide range of reinforced concrete structures for civil engineering, construction of roads, sewage collection system, water discharge, power supply, telecommunications, sewage treatment and rain water utilization.

photo

Akimat    Akmola region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10