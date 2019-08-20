Go to the main site
    Governor of Akmola region, Israeli Ambassador meet

    20 August 2019, 18:58

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Governor of Akmola region Yermek Marzhikpayev met today with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Israel to Kazakhstan Liat Vekselman, Kazinform reports.

    The sides discussed the prospects ofthe Kazakh-Israeli bilateral relations in the development of tourism andagriculture. Yerlan Marzhikpayev expressed interest in attraction of Israeliinvestments and transfer of technologies.

    The State of Israel is renowned for its agro-technologies and high-technological agriculture.

    The implementation of suchtechnologies will let Akmola region move to a new level of development of theagro-industrial complex based on mutual benefit.

    The parties also agreed on formationof a pool of Israeli businessmen who will visit the region to implement anumber of initiatives.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Akmola region Kazakhstan and Israel
