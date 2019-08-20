Governor of Akmola region, Israeli Ambassador meet

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Governor of Akmola region Yermek Marzhikpayev met today with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Israel to Kazakhstan Liat Vekselman, Kazinform reports.

The sides discussed the prospects ofthe Kazakh-Israeli bilateral relations in the development of tourism andagriculture. Yerlan Marzhikpayev expressed interest in attraction of Israeliinvestments and transfer of technologies.

The State of Israel is renowned for its agro-technologies and high-technological agriculture.

The implementation of suchtechnologies will let Akmola region move to a new level of development of theagro-industrial complex based on mutual benefit.

The parties also agreed on formationof a pool of Israeli businessmen who will visit the region to implement anumber of initiatives.