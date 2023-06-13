Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.05 eur/kzt 485.5

    rub/kzt 5.32 cny/kzt 62.28
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Abai region

    Governor of Abai region reports on current situation with wildfires

    13 June 2023, 11:11

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Akim (governor) of Abai region Nurlan Urankhayev reported on the current situation in Abai region engulfed by wildfires, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the Tuesday meeting of the Kazakh Government, governor Urankhayev confirmed the wildfires spread to the area of 60,000 ha, including 43,000 ha in active thermal point.

    According to him, 300 firefighters are battling the blaze in the west and over 200 are battling it in the east.

    A total of 1,532 people, 321 units of firefighting equipment and 14 helicopters are involved in the firefighting efforts in the region, the governor said.

    «People were evacuated to Semey and Borodulikha village from the fire-affected areas. The raging wildfires destroyed three houses and two units of firefighting equipment,» Urankhayev added.

    Earlier it was reported that Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov had expressed his condolences to bereaved families in Abai region.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Abai region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan names new Vice Minister of Energy
    Over 500 involved in firefighting efforts in Abai region
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
    2 June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
    4 June 26. Today's Birthdays
    5 Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan