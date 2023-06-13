Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Abai region

Governor of Abai region reports on current situation with wildfires

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 June 2023, 11:11
Governor of Abai region reports on current situation with wildfires Photo: press service of the Akimat of the Abay region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Akim (governor) of Abai region Nurlan Urankhayev reported on the current situation in Abai region engulfed by wildfires, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the Tuesday meeting of the Kazakh Government, governor Urankhayev confirmed the wildfires spread to the area of 60,000 ha, including 43,000 ha in active thermal point.

According to him, 300 firefighters are battling the blaze in the west and over 200 are battling it in the east.

A total of 1,532 people, 321 units of firefighting equipment and 14 helicopters are involved in the firefighting efforts in the region, the governor said.

«People were evacuated to Semey and Borodulikha village from the fire-affected areas. The raging wildfires destroyed three houses and two units of firefighting equipment,» Urankhayev added.

Earlier it was reported that Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov had expressed his condolences to bereaved families in Abai region.


Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan   Abai region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Today's Birthdays
June 26. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Sholpan Karinova relieved of her duties as 1st Vice Minister of Enlightenment
Sholpan Karinova relieved of her duties as 1st Vice Minister of Enlightenment