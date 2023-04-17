Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451 eur/kzt 494.88

    rub/kzt 5.53 cny/kzt 65.58
Weather:
Astana+16+18℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Incidents

    Governor Nogayev visits victims of gas cylinder blast in Zhanaozen hospital

    17 April 2023, 15:21

    ZHANAOZEN. KAZINFORM Governor of Mangistau region Nurlan Nogayev has visited the injured victims of the gas cylinder explosion in Zhanaozen hospital. He promised that all those injured and their families will receive financial aid and new housing, Kazinform learned from Lada.kz.

    Those in serious condition were placed in anesthesiology and intensive care units. One patient was transported to the regional hospital by plane.

    Nurlan Nogayev expressed his condolences to the families of the dead and thanked volunteers for their help to the emergency services. All victims have been pulled out from the rubble, he said.

    A pre-trial investigation is underway.

    As reported, the blast occurred today, at 05:00 a.m. Astana time in a two-story apartment building in Zhanaozen’s micro-district No2. One of the sections collapsed on the area of 150 square meters. An emergency response centre was set up immediately. Rescuers found four survivors and four dead people under the rubble.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Incidents Kazakhstan Mangistau region
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
    2 Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
    3 Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
    4 Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
    5 Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9