Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Incidents

Governor Nogayev visits victims of gas cylinder blast in Zhanaozen hospital

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
17 April 2023, 15:21
Governor Nogayev visits victims of gas cylinder blast in Zhanaozen hospital

ZHANAOZEN. KAZINFORM Governor of Mangistau region Nurlan Nogayev has visited the injured victims of the gas cylinder explosion in Zhanaozen hospital. He promised that all those injured and their families will receive financial aid and new housing, Kazinform learned from Lada.kz.

Those in serious condition were placed in anesthesiology and intensive care units. One patient was transported to the regional hospital by plane.

Nurlan Nogayev expressed his condolences to the families of the dead and thanked volunteers for their help to the emergency services. All victims have been pulled out from the rubble, he said.

A pre-trial investigation is underway.

As reported, the blast occurred today, at 05:00 a.m. Astana time in a two-story apartment building in Zhanaozen’s micro-district No2. One of the sections collapsed on the area of 150 square meters. An emergency response centre was set up immediately. Rescuers found four survivors and four dead people under the rubble.


Incidents    Kazakhstan   Mangistau region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9
Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9
Czech companies to assist Kazakhstan in modernizing energy sphere
Czech companies to assist Kazakhstan in modernizing energy sphere
Astana Opera’s soloists to tour to Karaganda
Astana Opera’s soloists to tour to Karaganda
Head of State meets with newly-appointed Deputy Chairs of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan
Head of State meets with newly-appointed Deputy Chairs of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstani boxers learn their WBO rankings
Kazakhstani boxers learn their WBO rankings