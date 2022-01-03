Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Governor meets with car owners discontented with liquified gas price boost

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 January 2022, 23:17
AKTAU. KAZINFORM Today, January 3, Governor of Mangistau region Nurlan Nogayev met with the car owners of the city of Aktau who demand to reduce prices for liquified gas, the Governor’s press service reports.

Nogayev told them about the measures taken by the Government pursuant to the Kazakh President’s task to reduce prices for liquified gas.

The owners of gas stations within the social responsibility of business made a decision to decrease gas prices from KZT 120 to KZT 85-90.

During the meeting the Governor urged all to keep peace and order to prevent threat to the life and health of the public. He stressed that any problems could be settled through a constructive dialogue.

Representatives of the Kazakh Energy Ministry and Competition development and protection agency also took part in the meeting.


Government of Kazakhstan   Mangistau region  
