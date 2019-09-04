Go to the main site
    Governmental structures should be the first to start implementing Presidential Address, expert

    4 September 2019, 19:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Governmental structures should be the first to begin implementing the President’s State-of-the-Nation Address. Candidate of Science (History) Arman Yeshmuratov said it at an expert meeting on discussing the priority provisions of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s Address to the Nation held at the Institute of Eurasian Integration, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The Address has become one of the most important events of the year, after the presidential election. It is some kind of a strong methodological message of future reforms: «Economic reforms are impossible without modernization of social and political life.» It is a kind of framework document with certain propositions and objectives,» Arman Yeshmuratov says.

    The expert noted that one of the first provisions of the Address concerns civil service. The governmental structures are deemed to be the engine of all the reforms at the present stage. Governmental bodies should be the first to start implementing the Presidential Address and, of course, transform, based on the principles set by the Head of State. According to him, Kazakhstan has a good example of such transformation – public service centers provide governmental services based on ‘one window principle’. Along with digitalization, it is important to transfer the provision of governmental services to this format as much as possible,

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

