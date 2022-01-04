Go to the main site
    Governmental commission starts its work in Mangistau region

    4 January 2022, 14:30

    MANGISTAU REGION. KAZINFORM The Governmental commission set up by Kazakh PM Askar Mamin pursuant to the Kazakh President’s task has started its work, primeminister.kz reads.

    The meeting chaired by Deputy PM Yeraly Tugzhanov is being held with participation of representatives of the Presidential Administration, Energy Ministry, Competition development and protection agency, local executive bodies, KazMunaiGas National Company and other concerned parties.

    The commission is expected to debate pressing issues to find out a mutually acceptable decision to satisfy all the sides.

    As earlier reported, the President charged the Government to consider situation in Zhanaozen with respect to economic viability within the legal framework.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

