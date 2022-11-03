Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Governmental commission must impartially investigate into Lenin coalmine accident - PM

3 November 2022, 13:50
3 November 2022, 13:50

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A governmental commission was established to investigate into the causes of the Lenin coalmine accident which occurred last night in Shakhtinsk town of Karaganda region.

«As per the latest data, five miners died as a result of the accident in the Lenin coalmine. The governmental commission, which was set up at my instruction for investigating into the accident, includes ministerial officials, reps of local executive structures and trade unions,» Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov posted in Facebook.

The Prime Minister reminds , that the issue of safe working conditions was discussed during his visit to Arcelor Mittal Temirtau in summer.

«I have already emphasized the importance of creating safe working conditions and investing in modernization of production processes. The governmental commission is set a number of tasks: impartial investigation into the accident reasons and provision of all-round assistance to the families of victims and those injured. I express my deepest condolences to the families and relatives of victims,» the post reads.


News