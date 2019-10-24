Go to the main site
    Government to take measures on improving business environment

    24 October 2019, 16:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Askar Mamin took part in the VI Congress of the Presidium of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, Kazinform news agency reported with reference to the press service of the Government.

    A. Mamin noted that today over 30% of the country's active population is employed in small and medium-sized businesses. The share of SMEs in the economy is 28.5%.

    «Government and the Atameken NCE are assigned the strategic task of bringing this indicator to 35% by 2025 and to 50% by 2050. Thus, a number of systemic and structural measures are being taken«, said the Premier A. Mamin.

    Such industries as manufacturing industry, fuel and energy, agro-industrial complexes, tourism, transport and logistics have great potential for attracting investment.

    To date the position of Kazakhstan in the World Bank's Doing Business ranking has reached 25th place. The 8th package of legislative initiatives is being developed to further improve the business climate in the country. It aims to simplify the procedures for opening bank accounts, registering enterprises as well as strengthening the protection of minority shareholders.

    The Head of Government noted that within the period of «Business Road Map 2020» State Program’s implementation over 14 thousand projects worth KZT2.5 trillion have been subsidized. The total amount of subsidies paid exceeded KZT240 billion.

    He added that given the high efficiency of the state program its implementation period is extended until 2025.

    The Prime Minister emphasized that the development of local content is under special control. Measures are being taken to protect the domestic market from unsafe and poor-quality products.

    He added that this will ensure reduction of imports by about USD5 billion, import inflation and interest rates on loans

    The Head of the Government added that KZT500 billion was allocated to increase export of non-primary goods with higher added value.

    In conclusion, the Prime Minister noted that the Government will do everything possible to create favorable conditions for doing business in Kazakhstan.

    Alzhanova Raushan

