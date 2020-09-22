Go to the main site
    Government to support new projects in agro-industrial sector – PM

    22 September 2020, 10:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Government of Kazakhstan will support new projects in the domestic agro-industrial sector, Prime Minister Askar Mamin said Tuesday.

    While addressing the Government’s session, Premier Mamin urged Kazakhstani agrarians to come up with new projects [in agro-industrial sector] and vowed the Government will support them.

    Mamin stressed that one of the priorities for the Government is to form a food hub in the region. «[Kazakhstan] boasts a huge potential in terms of agro-industrial complex development as well as the development of its export potential. We need to enhance labor productivity, introduce new technologies and enter new export markets,» said the Prime Minister.

    He also instructed to map out a roadmap for grain processing development. Given that Kazakhstan has completed 93% of harvesting operations and is expected to harvest some 18 million tons, the country will be able to export up to 7.5-8 million tons of grain, up 12.5% from last year’s level.

    The global demand for agricultural products, according to Mamin, is projected to grow and Kazakhstan should use its grain export potential to the fullest. In this light, the Ministry of Agriculture was instructed to develop the roadmap for grain processing development and increasing the export potential.

    The ministry was also tasked to complete the harvesting operations promptly and ensure the harvest safety.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development Kazakhstan
