Government to spend over KZT8bln on repair of Ridder town’s heat supply system

The Government keeps working on the repair and preparation of the regions' heating systems to the upcoming winter season, Kazinform reports.



Namely, the Government will spend 8bln400mln tenge of budgetary funds on the overhaul of heat supply systems in Ridder town of East Kazakhstan region.

A state of emergency was declared in Ridder on March 23, after coal dust explosion occured at the local thermal power plant. Blast wave destroyed enclosing structures in the area of about 80 square meters.