Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Government to spend over 6trln tenge on healthcare in 2023-2025

    10 November 2022, 11:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 6.7trln tenge will be spent on healthcare sector of Kazakhstan in 2023-2025. 2.1trln tenge of this amount is envisaged for year 2023, according to Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamaubayev, Kazinform reports.

    In his words, 11.1trln tenge is envisaged in the national budget for education and science (3trln tenge in 2023). 6.1trln tenge will be spent on support of sectors of economy (2.5trln tenge in 2023). According to Zhamaubayev, these funds will be spent on development of transport infrastructure, provision of drinking water and gas, support of business and implementation of other important objectives.

    6.5trln tenge will be spent on security and law enforcement activities (2.3trln tenge in 2023). 16trln will be allocated as subventions for the regions (5trln tenge in 2023), he added.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Economy Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
    Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
    Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
    Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 November 18. Today's Birthdays
    5 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand