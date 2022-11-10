Government to spend over 6trln tenge on healthcare in 2023-2025

10 November 2022, 11:55

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 6.7trln tenge will be spent on healthcare sector of Kazakhstan in 2023-2025. 2.1trln tenge of this amount is envisaged for year 2023, according to Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamaubayev, Kazinform reports.

In his words, 11.1trln tenge is envisaged in the national budget for education and science (3trln tenge in 2023). 6.1trln tenge will be spent on support of sectors of economy (2.5trln tenge in 2023). According to Zhamaubayev, these funds will be spent on development of transport infrastructure, provision of drinking water and gas, support of business and implementation of other important objectives.

6.5trln tenge will be spent on security and law enforcement activities (2.3trln tenge in 2023). 16trln will be allocated as subventions for the regions (5trln tenge in 2023), he added.