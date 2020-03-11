Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Government to increase special allowance for veterans and heroes of labor

    11 March 2020, 12:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan has adopted a draft law «On veterans», Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Gulshara Abdykalikova, deputy of the Majilis, who was presenting the document at the plenary session of the chamber, the bill is aimed at protecting the rights and social interests of veterans and citizens who performed military and civil duty to the motherland.

    It was noted that the accompanying bill would amend and supplement the legislation on social assistance. A number of social and legal guarantees are provided for veterans.

    Gulshara Abdykalikova informed that special allowance for heroes of Socialist Labor, holders of the Order of Labor Glory will be increased to 138.63 MCI. It is also proposed to set a special government allowance for war veterans in other countries in the amount of 6.19 MCI.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Social support Majilis
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry