Government to allocate KZT1trln for Auyl Amanaty project's implementation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 5 million hectares of agricultural lands will be withdrawn to the state, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said it at the Republican Forum of Maslikhat Deputies, Kazinform reports.

In his words, 300 agro-industrial projects worth 536 billion tenge are under implementation across the country to date. Concessional lending of agricultural equipment reached 145 billion tenge. 419,000 tons of diesel fuel were allocated for sowing works at preferential prices.

He added that 5 million hectares of agricultural lands will be withdrawn by the state.

«Special attention is given to the modernization of social, engineering and transport infrastructure of agricultural territories. In order to increase people's incomes, we are implementing Auyl Amanaty program. In 2023, we have allocated 100 billion tenge for its implementation. The project will let cover more than 1 million rural residents within 7 years. 1 trillion tenge to be spent for this purpose in whole,» the Prime Minister said.