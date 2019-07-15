Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Government to adopt new programme of education and science development – Mamin

    15 July 2019, 11:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government plans to adopt a new programme of education and science development till 2025, according to Prime Minister Askar Mamin who said it at the Cabinet’s enlarged sitting today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In his words, the problem of thethree-shift schooling will be fully eliminated. 500 schools will be built intotal, including more than 100 private schools which will be opened based onper capita financing.

    He added that up to 3,000 newkindergartens would be opened countrywide on PPP principle.

    By 2021, all the schools,colleges and higher education institutions of the country would transit to anew educational programme.

    «Education quality atunderfilled schools, elimination of the gap between rural and city schools willbe in spotlight,» explained Mamin.

    «390 colleges will implement WorldSkillsstandards and modular courses. Theexisting network of colleges will undergo optimization based on market needs. 75,000places in student dormitories will be commissioned by 2022, while 8,000 will becommissioned this year,» he noted.

    A renewed system of financingand management will be implemented in the sphere of science which will letensure transparency of procedures and efficiency of the funds allocated, hestressed.

    The new programme of educationand science development will be adopted till the year end.

    Recall that PresidentKassym-Jomart Tokayev chairs today’s enlarged sitting of the Government.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Education Government of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties