Government to adopt new programme of education and science development – Mamin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government plans to adopt a new programme of education and science development till 2025, according to Prime Minister Askar Mamin who said it at the Cabinet’s enlarged sitting today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his words, the problem of thethree-shift schooling will be fully eliminated. 500 schools will be built intotal, including more than 100 private schools which will be opened based onper capita financing.

He added that up to 3,000 newkindergartens would be opened countrywide on PPP principle.

By 2021, all the schools,colleges and higher education institutions of the country would transit to anew educational programme.

«Education quality atunderfilled schools, elimination of the gap between rural and city schools willbe in spotlight,» explained Mamin.

«390 colleges will implement WorldSkillsstandards and modular courses. Theexisting network of colleges will undergo optimization based on market needs. 75,000places in student dormitories will be commissioned by 2022, while 8,000 will becommissioned this year,» he noted.

A renewed system of financingand management will be implemented in the sphere of science which will letensure transparency of procedures and efficiency of the funds allocated, hestressed.

The new programme of educationand science development will be adopted till the year end.

Recall that PresidentKassym-Jomart Tokayev chairs today’s enlarged sitting of the Government.