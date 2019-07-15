Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Government to adopt new programme of education and science development – Mamin

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
15 July 2019, 11:00
Government to adopt new programme of education and science development – Mamin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government plans to adopt a new programme of education and science development till 2025, according to Prime Minister Askar Mamin who said it at the Cabinet’s enlarged sitting today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his words, the problem of the three-shift schooling will be fully eliminated. 500 schools will be built in total, including more than 100 private schools which will be opened based on per capita financing.

He added that up to 3,000 new kindergartens would be opened countrywide on PPP principle.

By 2021, all the schools, colleges and higher education institutions of the country would transit to a new educational programme.

«Education quality at underfilled schools, elimination of the gap between rural and city schools will be in spotlight,» explained Mamin.

«390 colleges will implement WorldSkills standards and modular courses. The existing network of colleges will undergo optimization based on market needs. 75,000 places in student dormitories will be commissioned by 2022, while 8,000 will be commissioned this year,» he noted.

A renewed system of financing and management will be implemented in the sphere of science which will let ensure transparency of procedures and efficiency of the funds allocated, he stressed.

The new programme of education and science development will be adopted till the year end.

Recall that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chairs today’s enlarged sitting of the Government.

Education    Government of Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches