Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 460.87 eur/kzt 501.56

    rub/kzt 6.57 cny/kzt 68.36
Weather:
Astana-12-14℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Government should step up housing construction regulation measures, President

    31 January 2023, 16:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The Government should step up state regulation measures in the sphere of housing construction,» the Head of State told the meeting on the Astana development, Kazinform refers to the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State said that there are many issues in the sphere of housing construction. The akimat suggests reducing housing construction rates gradually due to the lack of engineering infrastructure. At the same time, the Kazakh capital city eyes high birth rates and migration inflow. It should be noted that a reduction in construction pace may render more than 30,000 idle. The President stressed to avoid such problems a system-based city development plan should be worked out.


    Photo: t.me/ aqorda_resmi

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Astana Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Construction
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President instructs to develop new master layout plan of Kazakh capital
    Kazakh capital records high youth unemployment rates
    Astana should serve as educational, intellectual center of the country – Head of State
    Kazakh capital faces heat shortage – President
    Popular
    1 Energy Ministry: Kazakhstan to ship first batch of crude oil to Germany in February
    2 National Bank Governor reports to President on Pension Fund, National Fund assets
    3 Kazakhstan starts deliveries of fuel assemblies to nuclear power stations in China
    4 Over 1,700 new investment projects to be implemented in Kazakhstan's agro-industrial sector till 2030
    5 Kazakhstan develops 3 large projects at 3 key oil fields